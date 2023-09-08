Cooler, unsettled this weekend

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. Low 62.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 77. Low 63.
Sunday: Cloudy with widespread rain. High 72.
The weather turns cooler, less humid, and unsettled heading into the weekend.
Mostly cloudy, humid, and dry for tonight's high school football games. Temperatures drop into the low 70s by this evening. Cloudy tonight, with the chance of a passing shower. Overnight lows in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy on Saturday and slightly less humid. The chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A stalled front on Sunday is expected to produce widespread rain. Cloudy, with highs in the low 70s. Rain continues on Monday, with highs in the low 70s.
Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms return on Wednesday, with highs near 70. Cooler on Thursday, with the chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs near 70.