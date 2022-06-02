Cooler weather ahead

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 72.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 54.
Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. High 71. Low 49.
Mostly cloudy today with patchy fog this morning in higher elevations. Dry, with highs in the low 70s and light breeze. The weather looks quiet tomorrow, with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the low 70s.
The weekend starts out cool, with highs only in the mid 60s on Saturday. Overnight lows Saturday night are expected to fall into the low 40s. Partly sunny and pleasant on Sunday, with highs returning to the low 70s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Rain returns on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Showers are possible on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s.