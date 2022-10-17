Cooler weather ahead

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 34.
Tuesday morning: Sunny. Low 40s.
Tuesday afternoon: Partly sunny. High 52.
Tuesday evening: Cloudy. Upper 40s.
A cold front moving through the area this afternoon will bring breezy and cooler conditions to Central New York over the next few days. The first snowflakes of the season are possible in the higher elevations Wednesday evening. Warmer weather looks to gradually return as high pressure moves in later this week.
Showers come to an end this evening. Cool and breezy, with temperatures in the 40s. Decreasing clouds tonight, with overnight lows in the low 30s. A return to sunshine is expected tomorrow and a generally pleasant fall day, with highs in the low 50s. Chilly tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the low 30s. Mainly cloudy on Wednesday with lake effect rain showers. Highs only in the mid 40s. A few snow showers are possible in the higher elevations with little to no accumulation expected. Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s.
Warmer weather returns later this week, with sunshine on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Highs climb into the 50s on Friday and back into the 60s by the weekend.