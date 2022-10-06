Cooler weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Milder. Low 51.
Friday morning: Partly sunny. Upper 50s.
Friday afternoon: A round of early afternoon rain, followed by windy weather. Low 50s.
Friday evening: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Upper 40s.
A strong cold front arrives tomorrow and puts an end to the mild weather. High pressure builds in for the weekend and brings sunshine and cooler temperatures to Central New York. A few chances for frost are in the forecast, too, especially Friday and Saturday nights.
Milder weather continues tonight, with mostly cloudy skies, a brief shower, and overnight lows only in the low 50s. A strong cold front arrives late Friday morning, bringing widespread clouds and a round of rain. Windy and much cooler in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s.
A chilly but pleasant fall weekend is expected. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s. The weather slowly warms up next week, with highs in the mid 50s on Monday, low 60s on Tuesday, and upper 60s by Wednesday. The next chance of widespread rain looks to be on Thursday.