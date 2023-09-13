Cooler weather ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 50.
Thursday morning: Partly sunny. Mid 50s.
Thursday afternoon: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Breezy. High 65.
Thursday evening: Partly cloudy. Low 60s.
A pleasant evening, with much cooler weather arriving tonight and tomorrow. Decreasing clouds this evening, with temperatures cooling off into the 60s. Mostly clear tonight and cooler, with lows near 50.
Feeling like fall for the remainder of the week. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s. Very pleasant on Friday, with sunshine and highs near 70. Hurricane Lee is expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia over the weekend, and may bring a few high clouds and a breeze to Central New York. It's expected to remain dry, with the storm passing east. Highs in the low 70s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Showers possible Monday, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s.