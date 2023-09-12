Cooler weather ahead

Tonight: Cloudy with rain. Low 63.
Wednesday morning: Rain. Mid 60s.
Wednesday afternoon: Rain ends. Decreasing clouds and breezy. High 70.
Wednesday evening: Mostly clear. Upper 60s.
Rain returns tonight as a cold front arrives. Overnight lows fall into the low 60s. Rain continues through Wednesday morning, coming to an end by late morning. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon and turning breezy, with highs near 70. Clear and cool Wednesday night, with overnight lows in the 40s.
Feeling like fall for the remainder of the week. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s. Very pleasant on Friday, with sunshine and highs near 70. Hurricane Lee is expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia over the weekend, and may bring a few high clouds and a breeze to Central New York. It's expected to remain dry, with the storm passing east. Highs in the low 70s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Showers possible Monday, with highs in the low 70s.