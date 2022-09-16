Cooler weather expected again Friday

Morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 68.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 54.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 78. Low 63.
Cool weather continues in Central New York today, with warmer weather returning as winds turn into the southwest. Our next weather maker arrives late Sunday, bringing an increased chance of rain early next week.
Starting off chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunshine gives way to clouds for the rest of the day. A little warmer, with highs in the upper 60s.
Much warmer returns for the weekend, with partly sunny skies tomorrow and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s. A brief shower is possible late Sunday. Cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms on Monday. Cooler, with highs in the low 70s. Showers continue on Tuesday, with highs again in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Wednesday and warmer, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny with a few showers possible on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s.