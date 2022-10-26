Cooler weather returns

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Low 44.
Thursday morning: Cloudy. Upper 40s.
Thursday afternoon: Sunny and much cooler. High 53.
Thursday evening: Clear. Mid 40s.
A cold front moves through tonight and brings much cooler and drier weather back to Central New York.
Showers continue this evening and early tonight. Drying out after midnight, with breezy conditions. Much cooler tonight, with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s. Clouds give way to sunshine tomorrow. Breezy, with highs only in the low 50s. Clear skies tomorrow night with widespread frost. Overnight lows near 30.
A beautiful stretch of weather is expected for the end of the week and weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows fall into the 30s. A few rain showers are expected on Halloween, with cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Showers continue on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny and pleasant next Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s.