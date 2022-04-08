Cooler weather this weekend

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 36.
Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 49. Low 34.
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Breezy. High 43. Low 31.
Unsettled and cooler weather is expected this weekend. A few passing showers are expected this evening and tonight, with overnight lows in the mid 30s. More scattered showers on Saturday, mixing with snow in the higher elevations. Highs in the upper 40s. Rain is not expected to be heavy enough to cause flooding.
Even colder on Sunday, with rain and snow showers. Breezy, with highs only in the low 40s.
The weather looks to improve early next week. Mostly sunny and milder on Monday, with highs returning to the upper 50s. Warm and partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Rain is possible on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s. Showers are possible on Friday, with highs near 60.