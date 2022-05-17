Cooler weather today

Morning: Increasing clouds. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High 59.
Tonight: Clearing up. Low 39.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 66. Low 48.
Isolated light rain showers are expected today along with mostly cloudy skies. The temperatures this week will cool for a few days as highs reach the upper 50s due the the cold front that moved through yesterday. Tomorrow, temperatures rise into the 60s with mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures continue to rise throughout the week into the 70, 80s, and possibly 90s towards Saturday. Severe weather and thunderstorms are possible once again over the weekend, so we will keep you updated.