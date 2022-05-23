Cooler weather with less humidity

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 66.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 45.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 70. Low 50.
Waking up to some patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies this morning. A lot cooler with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Highs today with reach the mid 60s with more clouds than sun. Lows tonight in the mid 40s.
The sunshine makes a return tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. Warmer on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. A chance of showers comes in for Thursday, but still warm. Showers are likely on Friday with the weekend looking dry and pleasant. Highs in the 70s.