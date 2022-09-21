Cooling down after the last day of Summer!

This Evening: Partly cloudy. Showers and storms developing late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday Morning: Lingering showers. Mid 50s.
Thursday Afternoon: Lingering showers. Low 60s.
Thursday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 50s.
The last day of summer is almost over, and temperatures begin to cool off by tomorrow! Before that though, some scattered showers and storms are likely to arrive later on this evening from a strong cold front. The highest severe weather risk is just west of our area, however a strong storm or two could linger in our area overnight. By the late morning tomorrow, storm risk is diminished, and lingering showers and clouds will be the story for most of the day.
We cool off even more Thursday night and into Friday, with overnight lows reaching the mid-upper 30s across the area! On top of those temperatures, some flurries are possible on some mountain peaks in the Adirondacks! We dry out Friday and Saturday, but return to a rainy weather pattern by Sunday.