Cooling down this afternoon

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: A passing shower or thunderstorm in the early afternoon. Breezy and turning cooler. High 71.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds and much cooler. Low 38.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 63. Low 43.
Warm weather comes to an end this afternoon as a cold front moves into the region. A cloudy, generally gloomy start today. A few breaks of sunshine are possible, with temperatures climbing to near 70 by noon. A cold front brings showers and the potential of a thunderstorm to the area early afternoon, with sharply cooler and breezy weather to follow. Temperatures fall into the 50s by the early evening.
Breezy and cooler tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies in the morning and highs in the low 60s. Scattered showers look to come in tomorrow afternoon. Rain continues on Saturday as another cold front arrives. Highs in the low 50s. Breezy and chilly on Easter Sunday, with a passing shower possible, especially north. Highs in the upper 40s. The weather turns a little warmer on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50. Cloudy on Tuesday with a cold rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s.