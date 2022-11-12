Cooling down throughout the day this Saturday

Saturday Morning: Lingering shower. Mostly cloudy Mid 50s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Mid 50s.
Saturday Evening: Stray shower. Mostly cloudy. Lower 50s.
Sunday: Lake-effect clouds (Rain/Flurries). Lower 40s.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole as well as a strong cold front brought widespread rainfall to the area yesterday evening and early this morning. Rainfall totals were in the forecast range, between 1 to 2 inches area-wide. Thankfully no flooding issues in our area, since the stationary showers stayed west of us. Mostly cloudy skies will linger throughout the day, but the big story: say goodbye to the warmer weather! Temperatures cool throughout the day today, and then really cool down for Sunday.
Highs for the day Sunday will barely reach the lower 40s, with lake-effect clouds moving into our area as wind direction shifts to the west. These clouds will likely start out as light rain showers, but temperatures could cool down enough for flurries to fall. Highs throughout next week will be cooler than average, temperatures ranging from the 20s to 40s. Updates will follow later this weekend on the potential of a nor'easter next Wednesday/Thursday.