Damp week ahead

Morning: Scattered showers. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Breaks in rain. High 58.
Tonight: Showers then mostly cloudy. Low 49.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with evening rain showers. High 67. Low 48.
Scattered showers and warm weather to start off this morning. The showers look to clear out by tonight with lows right around 50. Mostly cloudy skies continue through tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow is a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 60s. A round of rainfall can be expected tomorrow evening through Wednesday. Lows around 50. The rain lasts into the late afternoon hours of Wednesday, with highs near 60. A thunderstorm or two is possible.
Drier weather heading into Thursday, with still slightly below average temperatures for early May. We are leaning towards rainfall for Friday, following the latest trends of the next major system heading into our area later in the week.