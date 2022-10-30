Daylight saving time ends 1 week from today!

Sunday Morning: Mostly sunny. Mid 30s.
Sunday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Upper 50s.
Sunday Evening: Partly cloudy. Lower 60s.
Monday: Clouds and sun. Light shower late. Lower 60s.
Trick or Treating (5 PM - 9 PM): Light winds. Partly to mostly cloudy. Mid 50s.
Today, plenty of sunshine is in the forecast with high temperatures reaching the lower 60s after a very chilly night last night! Even though all of our area's trees are past peak colors, it will still be perfect weather for outdoor fall activities. Tonight, not as chilly as last night with lows reaching the low 40s to upper 30s.
The good news this week is for the Halloween forecast! For the most part throughout the day, Halloween is looking dry. The latest info is that any notable showers will push through later on that night, so for now, our trick or treating forecast is mostly dry and mild with temperatures in the mid 50s. Rain will be spotty and weak for Tuesday morning, and then dry air moves in for a very nice stretch of weather from Wednesday to Friday. A bend in a frontal system Saturday still has uncertainty with how far south rain will reach. Updates will follow throughout the week.