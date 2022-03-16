Decrease in clouds makes way for sunshine Wednesday

Morning: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. High 55.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 38.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. High 63. Low 40.
The weather starts out gloomy and damp this morning, with patchy fog, overcast skies, and temperatures. in the 30s. Clouds move north as a stationary front lifts north. This brings mild weather and sunshine into the area. Highs are expected to climb into the mid 50s! This is 15 degrees above the average high for this time of year.
The luck of the Irish is on our side this St. Patrick's Day! Clouds give way to a few breaks of sunshine. Very mild and feeling like spring, with highs in the low 60s! A few showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon. Another warm day Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 60. The weather turns unsettled this weekend, with widespread rain on Saturday. Highs near 50. The first day of spring is ironically the coldest of the next 7 days. Cloudy and unsettled, with rain and possibly snow showers. Highs near 40. The weather warms up again next week, with sunshine on Monday and Tuesday and highs in the mid to upper 40s.