...PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE FINGER LAKES THIS
MORNING...

Areas of fog have developed over central New York this morning and
some localized pockets of dense fog are reducing visibilities to
less than a quarter mile at times. The fog is expected to last
through 9 AM. Be sure to exercise caution when driving this
morning. Give yourself plenty of distance behind the vehicle in
front of you and use low beam headlights when appropriate.

Decrease in clouds today

  Updated
Morning: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Mid 30s.

Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. High 55.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 38.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers. High 63. Low 40.

Temperature trend

The weather starts out gloomy and damp this morning, with patchy fog, overcast skies, and temperatures. in the 30s. Clouds move north as a stationary front lifts north. This brings mild weather and sunshine into the area. Highs are expected to climb into the mid 50s! This is 15 degrees above the average high for this time of year.

The luck of the Irish is on our side this St. Patrick's Day! Clouds give way to a few breaks of sunshine. Very mild and feeling like spring, with highs in the low 60s! A few showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon. Another warm day Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 60. The weather turns unsettled this weekend, with widespread rain on Saturday. Highs near 50. The first day of spring is ironically the coldest of the next 7 days. Cloudy and unsettled, with rain and possibly snow showers. Highs near 40. The weather warms up again next week, with sunshine on Monday and Tuesday and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

