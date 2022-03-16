Decrease in clouds today

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE FINGER LAKES THIS MORNING... Areas of fog have developed over central New York this morning and some localized pockets of dense fog are reducing visibilities to less than a quarter mile at times. The fog is expected to last through 9 AM. Be sure to exercise caution when driving this morning. Give yourself plenty of distance behind the vehicle in front of you and use low beam headlights when appropriate.