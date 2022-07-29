Decreasing clouds and humidity this Friday

Friday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 70s.
Friday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 70s.
Friday Evening: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower south possible. Breezy. Upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles possible. Breezy. Mid 70s.
A mostly dry Friday ahead of us today. Decreasing humidity is expected trailing a cold front that moved through yesterday. It will be breezy today, with winds arriving from the west between 10-15mph. An isolated shower can't be ruled out today primarily south of the Mohawk Valley due to a rain system passing just south of CNY, with an edge of the rain possibly clipping the Southern Valleys.
Isolated pop-up showers possible Saturday, but similar conditions to today: slightly cooler with less humidity. As a high pressure system builds in from the west Saturday night, we will be seeing completely dry conditions for the end of the weekend and the start of next week. We also will return to the summer heat, with temperatures next week reaching the upper 80s and barely clipping the low 90s.