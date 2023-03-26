Decreasing clouds and windy this Sunday

Still looking at windy conditions for your Sunday, although today will be a little warmer and with less active weather. Lingering light snow showers are just east of Lake Ontario this morning, and these will gradually shift north out of the area by this afternoon. Sunshine is expected to arrive today, but areas north will unfortunately miss out for the majority of the day. An isolated lake-effect cloud band (not bringing precip) could also develop just south the Mohawk Valley later this afternoon downwind of Lake Erie due providing a chance for the Mohawk Valley to see some sun before sunset tonight.
Weather starts out quiet Monday morning with sunshine and calm winds, however clouds increase as a quick moving wintry system arrives from the southwest Monday night and into Tuesday morning. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the path of this system on how far north it goes. Initial snowfall forecasts have the Southern Valleys being the most affected while areas north barely see any snow, with totals ranging from barely a trace to upwards of 4-5". We will have more information hopefully as there is more consensus with the track of this system later tonight or by Monday morning.