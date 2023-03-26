 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until noon EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will continue through the
morning hours, before gradually diminishing by afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Decreasing clouds and windy this Sunday

  • 0

Still looking at windy conditions for your Sunday, although today will be a little warmer and with less active weather. Lingering light snow showers are just east of Lake Ontario this morning, and these will gradually shift north out of the area by this afternoon. Sunshine is expected to arrive today, but areas north will unfortunately miss out for the majority of the day. An isolated lake-effect cloud band (not bringing precip) could also develop just south the Mohawk Valley later this afternoon downwind of Lake Erie due providing a chance for the Mohawk Valley to see some sun before sunset tonight.

Cloud Cover Forecast

Weather starts out quiet Monday morning with sunshine and calm winds, however clouds increase as a quick moving wintry system arrives from the southwest Monday night and into Tuesday morning. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the path of this system on how far north it goes. Initial snowfall forecasts have the Southern Valleys being the most affected while areas north barely see any snow, with totals ranging from barely a trace to upwards of 4-5". We will have more information hopefully as there is more consensus with the track of this system later tonight or by Monday morning.

Wind Speed

Recommended for you