Decreasing clouds and windy this Sunday

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will continue through the morning hours, before gradually diminishing by afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&