Decreasing clouds, beautiful weather this Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies this Sunday morning. These clouds will burn off in what will be a very nice, early fall-like afternoon with low humidity and partly cloudy skies. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 60s to as high as the low to mid 70s. Quiet weather this evening and tonight with low level clouds forming by early Monday morning. Some breaks of sun are possible Monday morning and early afternoon however closer to the evening an upper level trough with moisture arriving from the south could cause a couple rain showers along with increasing clouds.
Scattered showers overnight however even being only two days away, the position of the waves in the atmosphere are still variable Tuesday meaning rainfall could be spotty or mostly over our area. Hopefully models are in more agreement this evening but for now we can't rule out afternoon rain Tuesday just yet. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with scattered showers and likely the coldest day of the week with highs only in the upper 60s. Dry weather with plentiful sunshine returns Thursday and Friday!