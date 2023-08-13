Decreasing clouds this Sunday / Look at the week ahead

Much more quiet weather is in store for us this Sunday. A brief shower has passed through Utica already and behind it mostly dry weather as clouds continue to clear today. It will be a bit breezy following the cold front with sustained winds around 10-15 mph. Highs for today are expected to climb into the mid 70s. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with the exception of higher elevations in the North Country making it a great night to try to catch the tail end of the Perseids Meteor Shower.
Nice weather is expected Monday as morning fog lifts and sunshine moves in for the afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid 70s but without the wind like we will have today. Clouds increase again late as scattered showers arrive overnight into early Tuesday morning as a low pressure center passes over our area. Some storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Lingering light rain Wednesday and then we dry out Thursday before more scattered showers and storms return again Friday.