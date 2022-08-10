Decreasing clouds Wednesday evening

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Upper 50s.
Thursday Morning: Mostly sunny. Lower 60s.
Thursday Afternoon: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers/isolated storm. Upper 70s.
Thursday Evening: Showers ending. Mid 70s.
After some patchy drizzle and sprinkles today from some lake effect clouds, cloud cover will continue to decrease throughout our area this evening as we warm up into the upper 70s. Tonight, we cool down into the upper 50s, however a little humidity is still holding on. By tomorrow morning, mostly sunny skies make way for some cloud cover and scattered showers due to a weak cold front arriving from the northwest. After this cold front pushes through fully by Friday morning, we will be experiencing very dry air with dew points in the low 50s.
As the jet stream dips south directly over New York State, dry conditions are expected Friday, Saturday, and most of Sunday. Weather begins to turn more uncertain starting next week, largely depending on the exact location of the jet stream. Most likely scenario is increasing chances for rain showers throughout the week, with average to below-average temperatures.