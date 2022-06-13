Dry and breezy today

Morning: Patchy fog/misty. Lower 60s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Lower 70s.
Evening: Mostly sunny. High of 74. Low of 48.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 78. Low of 54.
Localized heavy rainfall brought a flood advisory to Herkimer County yesterday. Rainfall totals in Oppenheim reached over 2 inches and Herkimer with over an inch. Most other areas saw brief showers with accumulations less than a quarter inch. Flooding risks are always present even when storms are scattered, as even one or two if conditions are perfect can combine and produced localized flooding. Today we see a break from rain, starting with patchy fog and mist in the morning clearing out to partly cloudy, and then mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s and a bit breezy.
We cool down into the low 50s and upper 40s tonight, but we will quickly warm back up into the upper 70s to low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Passing showers are possible in the evening Wednesday before more showers and storms move into our area Thursday and Friday.