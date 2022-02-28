Dry and cold Monday

Morning: Cold start. Breezy. Single digit temperatures.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 20.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 2.
Tomorrow: Snow and possible rain showers. High 37. Low 25.
***WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect for Northern Oneida and Northern Herkimer Counties through 10 AM this morning***
Waking up to a cold start with single digit temperatures and breezy conditions. An overall dry day with partly cloudy skies and highs near 20. Clouds begin to roll in tonight as snow showers arrive tomorrow. Some areas will be above freezing with temperatures in the mid 30s. Higher elevations will see increased snowfall as the Mohawk Valley could see mixed precipitation and rain.
Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the low 30s, and a cold front moving into the area Wednesday night could bring snowfall across most areas into Thursday morning. Colder and windy on Thursday with highs in the low 20s in the morning, as colder temperatures move in later in the day. Partly cloudy and dry on Friday, with highs in the mid 20s. A chance for mixed precipitation moves in Saturday as highs reach the mid 30s. Rain showers linger into Sunday, with highs in the mid 40s.