Dry and comfortable weather continues

Morning: Partly sunny. 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 75.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny with increasing humidity. High 76. Low 60.
A comfortable and pleasant week of weather continues in Central New York. The weather remains dry today, with partly sunny skies. Beautiful, with highs in the mid 70s. The weather remains partly cloudy tonight, with mostly cloudy skies by tomorrow. Highs once again in the mid 70s.
The chance for rain and a possible thunderstorm returns on Friday. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 70s. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, it looks like a few showers are possible on Saturday. Highs near 70. Pleasant on Sunday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Warmer on Memorial Day, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. The weather looks very warm early next week, with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s by Tuesday.