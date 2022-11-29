Dry and cool this Tuesday

Tuesday Morning: Lingering sprinkles/flurries. Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s.
Tuesday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Tuesday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Wednesday: Widespread rain. Very windy. Lower 50s.
A few lake-effect clouds stuck around last night, bringing a gift of a dusting of snow to some areas! Isolated sprinkles/flurries are coming to an end this morning as wind direction shifts to the south. Low level clouds make way for upper level clouds by the afternoon, so we could see a few peeks of sunshine in an otherwise dry day today. Partly cloudy skies arrive tonight, however our focus is on tomorrow.
Widespread rain arrives tomorrow, with most short range models thinking the arrival time of around 9-10AM. The biggest concern is possible isolated power outages from the wind gusts especially on the hilltops south of the Mohawk Valley. Rain looks to continue throughout the day before the cold front moves east, and lake-effect snow moves in for Thursday.
Current thoughts for the lake-effect snow at this time is that the heaviest snowfall will remain at Tug Hill, with decent snow accumulation in Northern Oneida and Northern Herkimer County. Trace amounts of snow could form in the Mohawk Valley, with a couple inches possible in the higher elevations just south of the Mohawk Valley.