Dry and less windy this weekend

Tonight: Cloudy. Cold. Low 12.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 37. Low 20.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Mild. High 46.
Cloudy and cold weather continues tonight and early tomorrow. Cloudy overnight, with temperatures in the teens. Winds become lighter tonight. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s. Milder on Sunday, with mostly cloduy skies and highs in the mid 40s.
Rain and snow showers are possible on Presidents Day, with highs in the low 40s. Cloudy on Tuesday, with highs near 40. Rain and snow showers are possible on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 30s. An icy mix is expected on Thursday, with highs in the 30s. Cold and breezy on Friday, with highs in the mid 20s.