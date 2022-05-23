Dry and warm start to the week this week

Tonight: Cool. Mostly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Upper 40s
Tomorrow Afternoon: Increasing clouds. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly cloudy. Lower 70s.
A dry start to the week this week, humidity has dropped and a slight relief for those with allergies as the pollen count has lowered a little to medium levels for the next 3 days. This week seems to be a good week to open the windows and let in the spring air. Tonight, mostly cloudy however skies will clear quickly by tomorrow morning as lows reach the 40s. A nice start to tomorrow with sunshine and temperatures reaching the 60s by the afternoon. Increasing clouds heading into the evening.
Dry stretch at least until late Thursday night, when rain begins to return to our area. Heavier rain on Friday with a few possible rumbles of thunder. Taking an early peek into Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday might see some rain throughout the day, however temperatures warm and skies clear heading into Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday. There are a lot of moving parts to the forecast later in the week so the timing of the rain might change.