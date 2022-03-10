Dry and warmer Thursday

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler, Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are forecast to fall through the 20s during the day on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&