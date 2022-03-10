 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
12 inches possible.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler,
Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are forecast to fall through
the 20s during the day on Saturday.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Dry and warmer Thursday

Morning: Patchy fog and ice. Mid 20s.

Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 41.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 22.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 44. Low 31.

***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***

*** A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Central New York from Friday night to Saturday night***

Waking up to patchy fog and patchy black ice for the morning commute. Slippery conditions and low visibility is possible. Mostly cloudy for the day and slightly warmer, with highs near 40. Mostly cloudy tomorrow and dry, with highs in the mid 40s.

We're keeping an eye on a potential storm for the weekend. This looks to bring widespread snow to Central New York, with heavy accumulations possible. Highs on Saturday in low 30s. Some lake effect snow showers are possible on Sunday, with highs near 30. Not as cold on Monday and Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. The weather turns milder later in the week, with a mix of sunshine and clouds on Wednesday and highs in the upper 40s.

