Dry, but cooler today

Morning: Partly cloudy. Low teens.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 28.
Tonight: Snow begins. Low 20.
Tomorrow: StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to heavy snow. High 28. Low 5.
***WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING IN ALL AREAS OF CENTRAL NEW YORK***
Cold start to today, but will remain dry with highs near 30. The snowfall begins tonight and tomorrow is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day for snowfall. Most areas of central New York receiving 8 to 12 inches of snowfall accumulation. The southern valleys may see sleet mixed in due to warm air aloft, but the warm air might move south, causing increased accumulation. Temperatures will reach a high of 28 and lows after the storm around zero.
Saturday sees a break in snowfall with mostly cloudy skies and a high in the mid 20s. Snowfall returns Sunday with lesser accumulations across the area. Temperatures will reach the low 30s. Cloudy and cool stretch early next week with possible snow showers Monday and Tuesday.