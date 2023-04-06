Dry pattern arriving for CNY for the near future!

Spotty showers coming to an end this evening as a slow moving cold front shifts east, primarily affecting Otsego and Southern Herkimer Counties. Now due to the rain last night, many areas had flooding issues however we will definitely be thankful for this rain as we begin to enter a very dry stretch of weather at least for the next seven days. Cooler tomorrow with highs only reaching the upper 30s. It will also be windy throughout the day, especially in the early afternoon. Clouds from lake-effect could produce some light drizzle towards the evening.
Easter weekend is looking absolutely fantastic for outdoor activities! Early spring-like temperatures are going to stick around Saturday with high temps in the mid-40s. Sunny skies will stick around all throughout Saturday, skies remain clear overnight, and then even more sunshine expected for Easter Sunday. Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday, with highs expected to reach the Low 50s. The week ahead, aside from very low rain chances in the beginning of the week, will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine. We are likely to even reach the 70s by next Thursday and Friday!