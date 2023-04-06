 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 210...

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 210.

* WIND...Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY...25 to 30 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...None expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Dry pattern arriving for CNY for the near future!

Spotty showers coming to an end this evening as a slow moving cold front shifts east, primarily affecting Otsego and Southern Herkimer Counties. Now due to the rain last night, many areas had flooding issues however we will definitely be thankful for this rain as we begin to enter a very dry stretch of weather at least for the next seven days. Cooler tomorrow with highs only reaching the upper 30s. It will also be windy throughout the day, especially in the early afternoon. Clouds from lake-effect could produce some light drizzle towards the evening.

Weekend Forecast

Easter weekend is looking absolutely fantastic for outdoor activities! Early spring-like temperatures are going to stick around Saturday with high temps in the mid-40s. Sunny skies will stick around all throughout Saturday, skies remain clear overnight, and then even more sunshine expected for Easter Sunday. Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday, with highs expected to reach the Low 50s. The week ahead, aside from very low rain chances in the beginning of the week, will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine. We are likely to even reach the 70s by next Thursday and Friday!

