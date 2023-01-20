Dry start to the weekend with snow on the way Sunday Night

Tonight: Cloudy with flurries. Low 25.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 33. Low 26.
Sunday: Cloudy with snow developing in the afternoon and evening. High 38.
Snow showers and flurries linger into tonight, with cloudy skies. Watch out for a few icy spots developing on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing. Overnight lows fall into the mid 20s. Cloudy on Saturday with a few breaks of sunshine possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 30s. Cloudy on Sunday, with snow developing in the afternoon and evening as a nor'easter moves up the coast. The bulk of the heavy snow is expected to stay south and east of Central New York, but most areas from Utica north and west are expected to see 1-3" of accumulation. Areas south and east of Utica are expected to see 3-5" of snowfall. Stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend as we continue to fine tune the forecast.
Snow showers Monday come to an end, with highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s. A wintry mix is possible on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers return on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.