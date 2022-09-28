Dry stretch of weather begins

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Mid 40s.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Lower 50s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Mid 50s.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 50s.
After some clouds and showers earlier today, conditions begin to dry this evening and into tonight. As a cold front pushes through, perhaps some light lake-effect showers to follow this front, however we are looking mostly dry for tonight with decreasing clouds. Mostly cloudy to start the morning tomorrow, with clouds gradually decreasing throughout the day with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow also begins our stretch of mild and dry weather!
Sunshine for Friday with upper level clouds increasing throughout the day, and warmer weather in the forecast to start the weekend. Dry weather throughout the weekend, however we are still monitoring the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The most likely scenario is a high pressure dome pushing the rain south of our area, however any changes in the path of this hurricane could slightly change our forecast for the start of next week.