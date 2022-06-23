Dry, sunny weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 59.
Tomorrow morning: Decreasing clouds. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 82.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Mid 70s.
The weather will significantly warm up and dry out heading into the weekend.
Improving weather is expected this evening, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Patchy fog is possible overnight, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s. Clouds give way to sunshine for Friday, with highs in the low 80s. A beautiful afternoon is expected! Clear and comfortable Friday night, with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
Feeling like the middle of summer this weekend, with much warmer weather arriving. Highs in the upper 80s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Hazy, hot, and humid on Sunday, with highs near 90. A cold front arrives Sunday night producing showers and a few thunderstorms.
Breezy and much cooler on Monday, with highs in the low 70s. Pleasant weather is expected next week, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the low 80 on Wednesday.