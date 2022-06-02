Dry weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Low 51.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny. High 71.
Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.
Dry, cooler weather is on the way as we head into the weekend. For tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows fall to near 50. Clouds give way to sunshine tomorrow, with a light breeze. Highs in the low 70s. A cold front arrives tomorrow night, bringing much cooler weather to start the weekend. Mostly sunny but not feeling like early June. Highs only in the mid 60s. Chilly Saturday night, with overnight lows in the low 40s to upper 30s. Frost is not expected.
The second half of the weekend looks warmer, with highs near 70 on Sunday under partly sunny skies. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Widespread rain returns on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s. More rain returns on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s.