Dry weather continues

Morning: Chilly start. Around 0.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 29.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 9.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 37. Low 23.
Today starts out cold with temperatures around and below zero. It will warm up quickly with highs near 30 and partly cloudy skies. The dry stretch continues on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. An early February thaw continues on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 40s.
Rain and snow are possible on Thursday as the next storm system approaches. Some lingering snow showers are possible Friday morning as the temperature drops to near 20 for the high. Turning dry once again for the weekend with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday in the teens and near 30 on Sunday.