Dry weather continues

Tonight: Clear. Low 36.
Tomorrow morning: Sunny. Warming up fast. 40s-50s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Sunny and beautiful! High 72.
Tomorrow evening: Clear and cooler. 60s.
The weather looks beautiful as we head throughout the week. Clear and cool tonight, with overnight lows falling into the 30s. A top 10 day tomorrow, with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Clear tomorrow night, with overnight lows near 40. Sunny and beautiful weather is expected on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80! The humidity looks to stay low throughout the week, but you might want to think about putting in the AC. Overnight lows are expected to drop only into the 60s by Friday night and into the weekend.
Heading into the weekend, clouds will increase as well as the chance for thunderstorms heading into Sunday. Unfortunately, viewing conditions don't look great right now for the lunar eclipse expected on Sunday night. We will keep you updated on the viewing situation throughout the week.