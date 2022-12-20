Dry weather for the middle of the week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 17.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy. Low 20s.
Wednesday afternoon: Partly sunny. Mid 30s.
Wednesday evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 20s.
The weather remains dry through early Thursday before a high impact weather system brings a combination of rain, wind, followed by biting cold. A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is in effect for Friday.
Cloudy skies tonight, with overnight lows in the upper teens. It's looking pleasant for tomorrow's winter solstice, the shortest daylight of the year. Clouds give way to sunshine on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s. Dry tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the upper teens.
A large storm system moves across the country and is expected to impact our local weather too. Cloudy skies on Thursday, with a wintry mix developing Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain Thursday night with mild temperatures in the 40s. Mild on Friday with heavy rain in the morning. A sharp drop in temperature and strong wind is expected Friday afternoon, with rain changing to snow. Some minor accumulation is possible, but most of this looks to fall as rain. 1-2" of rainfall is possible before a changeover to snow.
Much colder weather to follow heading through the weekend. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the upper teens and overnight lows in the single digits. Mostly cloudy on Christmas Day, with highs near 20. The weather turns less cold next week with temperatures in the mid 20s on Monday and near 30 by Tuesday.