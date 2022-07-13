Dry weather returns today

Morning: Decreasing clouds. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 77.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Low 57.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny. High 75. Low 57.
Cooler, drier weather returns today, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible starting tonight, with lows in the upper 50s.
Scattered showers are possible tomorrow, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Warmer weather returns heading into the weekend. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. Warmer and more humid on Sunday, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely on Monday, with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and very warm on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 80s.