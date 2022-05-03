Dry weather with highs in the 60s

Morning: Patchy fog. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 67.
Tonight: Rain showers. Low 48.
Tomorrow: Rain showers. High 59. Low 44.
Patchy fog is possible this morning. Mostly cloudy skies continue today with a few peaks of sunshine possible. Today is a bit warmer than Monday, with highs in the upper 60s. Low pressure brings widespread rain to the region tonight through tomorrow. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.
An extended period of dry weather is expected later in the week. Sunshine on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s. A brief shower is possible south of the Mohawk Valley on Friday, otherwise the weather is looking dry. Highs in the mid 60s. The weather is looking dry and sunny this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Sunny and warmer on Monday, with highs near 70!