Dry weekend ahead

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with showers south of the Mohawk Valley. High 65.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 40.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 60. Low 37.
A storm system will make a close pass to Central New York, bringing mainly cloud cover to Central New York as we approach the weekend. Mainly cloudy skies are expected today, with faded sunshine from time to time. A few showers are possible south of the Mohawk Valley in the late afternoon and early evening. Highs in the low 60s.
The weather looks dry out tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures for this year's Heart Run and Walk look to be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Highs by the afternoon look to be near 60. More sunshine on Mother's Day and warmer, with highs in the mid 60s.
The weather next week is looking much warmer. Sunny on Monday, with highs near 70. Sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Dry and sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 80! While temperatures will approach summertime warmth, the humidity looks to stay low. Mostly sunny and warm again on Thursday, with highs near 80.