Dry weekend ahead

Saturday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Mid 50s
Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Low 60s.
Skies remain mostly cloudy today from what's left of Hurricane Ian remaining south of our area. Expect mostly dry conditions as well, however a stray band of rain cannot be ruled out later today. The Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian will continue to weaken and move further east over the next few days. Our weather locally will remain dry throughout the weekend, with higher chances for sunshine tomorrow.
The dry weather remains after this weekend as well, with sunshine moving in for the start of the workweek next week. This is due to a dome of high pressure moving in from the west. Temperatures remain seasonable as well throughout next week, with highs reaching the low to mid 60s with chilly nights, possibly reaching below freezing in the Mohawk Valley.