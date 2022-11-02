Dry with decreasing clouds this Wednesday

Wednesday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Misty/patchy fog. Lower 50s.
Wednesday Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. Mid 50s.
Wednesday Evening: Partly sunny. Upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lower 60s.
The first few days of November are shaping up nicely! Weather for today will start out mild, with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s, with decent cloud cover. Some areas could see misty conditions or patchy fog this morning, especially further west. Clouds decrease throughout this afternoon, with eastern areas such as Otsego and Herkimer Counties seeing sunshine before Oneida County. Highs for the day today a little cooler than yesterday, only reaching the upper 50s.
Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight, cooling down to the coldest night of the next several days. Thursday and Friday are shaping up nicely, with lots of sunshine and temperatures gradually warming up into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Weather starts to turn unsettled however as we head into the weekend. Still looking mostly dry Saturday, but confidence is building in more cloud cover later on in the day, with even a chance for light drizzle south of CNY that could creep north. More scattered to widespread showers arrive Sunday.