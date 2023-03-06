Dry with some sunshine on Monday

Morning: Partly sunny. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 39.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 25.
Tomorrow: Light snow showers. High 32. Low 21.
Some sunshine returns today with light snow expected tomorrow. Cloudy skies take over for the rest of the week.
It warms up a little bit more today. Mostly cloudy with peaks of sun on, and highs in the low 40s. Light snow returns Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s. Little to no accumulation can be expected. Cloudy skies continue for the rest of the week, through Friday. Highs will remain in the mid 30s.
Mixed showers are possible next Saturday as highs reach the upper 30s. A return to some sun is possible Sunday with highs in the low 40s.