Dry with sunshine today

Morning: Patchy Fog with decreasing clouds. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 67.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 41.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with possible showers south. High 65. Low 40.
Fog gives way to sunshine today. Pleasant and warmer, with highs in the upper 60s.
A brief shower is possible south of the Mohawk Valley on Friday, otherwise the weather is looking dry. Highs in the mid 60s. The weather is looking dry and sunny this weekend, with cloudy skies on Saturday and highs in the low 60s. More sunshine on Mother's Day and warmer, with highs in the mid 60s.
The weather next week is looking much warmer. Sunny on Monday, with highs near 70. Sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Dry and sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 80!