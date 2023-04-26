Drying out and warming up

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Low 32.
Thursday morning: Mostly sunny. Warming up fast. 40s.
Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 61.
Thursday evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 50s.
Spotty rain showers begin to end this evening as a cold front moves through CNY. Clouds begin to decrease tonight as well, making way for the possibility of patchy frost by the early morning hours tomorrow. Although it won't be that warm, Thursday might be our sunniest day of the next 7. Highs for the day will reach the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies overnight into Friday, with the mini-dry stretch continuing at least for the early part of the day. Ahead of a warm front, temps will rise into the 60s before light rain begins to develop after sunset.
A rainy start to the weekend Saturday morning, with spotty rain showers lasting throughout the day. Rain lightens up for the early part of Sunday, however heavy rain begins to arrive late Sunday. Winds pick up especially overnight into early Monday morning, with decent steady rainfall lasting until the mid to late morning. The long range forecast beyond this weekend still has us in a wet and cool weather pattern, so we're not likely to see 70s and 80s anytime soon.