Drying out to cooler weather

Morning: Lingering showers. Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Lower 70s.
Tonight: Passing shower. Low 58.
Tomorrow: A passing shower possible. Partly cloudy. High 68. Low 47.
Lingering showers continue this morning before drying out this afternoon with highs only reaching the low 70s. A trailing cold front arrives into tomorrow morning bringing another chance for a sprinkle/shower. By the afternoon, it will feel like an early taste of fall with crisp non-humid air and highs only reaching the upper 60s.
As a strong high pressure builds in from the west on Friday, expect plenty of sunshine and low humidity, a perfect start to the Labor Day Weekend. Fair weather continues while humidity and rain chances increase come Sunday and into Labor Day as another cold front moves over the area from the north.