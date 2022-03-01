Drying out tomorrow

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and snow showers ending. Low 22.
Tomorrow morning: Cloudy. Mid 20s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 36.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s.
Seasonably cool weather continues tomorrow, followed by colder than average weather later this week. Rain and snow showers come to an end tonight. Cloudy, with overnight lows in the low 20s.
Mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the low 30s, and a cold front moving into the area tomorrow night could bring snowfall across most areas into Thursday morning. Colder and windy on Thursday with highs in the low 20s in the morning, as colder temperatures move in later in the day. Partly cloudy and dry on Friday, with highs in the mid 20s.
A chance for mixed precipitation moves in Saturday as highs reach the mid 30s. Very mild and mostly cloudy on Sunday, with rain showers and highs near 50. Cloudy with rain showers on Monday. Highs in the upper 40s. Colder on Tuesday and partly sunny, with highs in the upper 30s.