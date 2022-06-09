Drying out tomorrow

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 50.
Tomorrow morning: Patchy fog. Upper 50s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny. High 72.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly clear. Upper 60s.
The weather improves as we head into the end of the work week. For this evening, expect mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering showers. Rain ends after sunset, with decreasing clouds overnight. Some patchy fog is possible. Overnight lows near 50. Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine on Friday. Highs in the low 70s.
Some unsettled weather returns for the weekend. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with the outside chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the low 70s. Cloudy on Sunday, with widespread showers. Highs near 70. A few lingering showers continue into Monday, with highs in the low 70s. The weather dries out on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Warmer weather return on Wednesday. Partly sunny, with highs near 80. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s.